Romanian telecom group Digi reports losses, but continues fast expansion

Digi Communications, the parent-group of Romanian telecom operator RCS&RDS, announced its financial situation deteriorated to EUR 17.6 million losses in the first quarter of this year from a net profit of EUR 14.8 million in the same period of the previous year.

However, the company’s revenues increased by 20.8% in the quarter, to EUR 281.2 million, backed by a significant expansion of the client portfolio.

Romania is the primary market for the group, accounting for 64.4% of its revenues, followed by Hungary (19.6%), Spain (14%), and Italy (2%). In total, in the four markets, the group recorded a 13% year-on-year increase in revenue generating units (RGU), to 15.2 million, As of March 31, 2019.

In Romania, the group reported a 10.3% increase in subscriptions to cable TV services (3.4 million RGU at end-March) and 11.3% in fixed Internet service subscriptions (2.6 million RGU at end-March).

On the mobile segment, the group reached 4.9 million clients on its four markets at the end of March 2019, up 11% over March 2018. The client base expansion in Spain mainly supported this increase.

(Photo source: the company)