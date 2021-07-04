RO telecom group Digi proposes 15% higher dividends than last year

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Digi Communications (DIGI), the only telecom group listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), proposes a gross dividend of RON 0.75 from its 2020 net profit, 15% higher than the one paid last year (RON 0.65 per share).

The dividend yield is just over 2%, based on the current share price of RON 35.2.

The group plans to pay the dividends on June 14 to all the shareholders registered on June 3 (ex-dividend date is June 2).

The dividend proposal and the annual report for 2020 will be discussed by the group’s shareholders in the General Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for May 18.

Digi Communications recorded a net profit of EUR 40.6 mln in 2020, up five times compared to 2019. It had total revenues of EUR 1.28 bln in 2020, 61% of which were generated on the Romanian market. Spain was the group’s second-biggest market last year, with EUR 274 mln revenues, followed by Hungary – EUR 200 mln.

The group recently announced the potential sale of its operations in Hungary, where the regulatory authority has blocked its involvement in 5G projects.

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)