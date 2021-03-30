Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/30/2021 - 07:57
Capital markets

RO telecom group DIGI signs non-binding agreement to sell its Hungarian operations

30 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian telecom group Digi Communications (DIGI) has signed a non-binding agreement with Hungarian IT&C group 4iG for the sale of its operations in Hungary.

The transaction targets Digi Hungary, Invitel, and I TV Ltd. The acquisition is aimed to be completed by September 2021, subject to the due diligence of Digi Hungary and its subsidiaries, the signing of a sale and purchase agreement, and the necessary competition authority approvals, Digi Communications announced.

The group's announcement comes after it lost any chance of getting a 5G license in Hungary. In February, Hungary's High Court rejected Digi's court action against the Hungarian telecom regulator's decision to exclude the group from its tender for 5G licenses, G4media.ro reported.

Digi Hungary is a leading telecommunications service provider in Hungary, with 23 years of experience and a broad service portfolio covering cable TV, fixed internet and data, mobile telecommunication services, fixed-line telephony, and Direct to Home (DTH) services.

It serves more than 1.1 million subscribers nationwide and has over 2.5 million Revenue Generating Units (RGUs), as of December 31, 2020.

In 2020, the group's consolidated sales revenues in Hungary reached about EUR 200 million, and its adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 54 million.

4iG Plc. is one of the leading companies in the Hungarian IT and ICT market, playing a leading role in Hungary's knowledge-based digital economy. 4iG has been present in the field of industry and industry-independent innovative technologies for more than 25 years. 

(Photo: Radub85 | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:38
10 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
From Romania to Silicon Valley: A young Romanian entrepreneur builds on his patented posture correction technology
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/30/2021 - 07:57
Capital markets

RO telecom group DIGI signs non-binding agreement to sell its Hungarian operations

30 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian telecom group Digi Communications (DIGI) has signed a non-binding agreement with Hungarian IT&C group 4iG for the sale of its operations in Hungary.

The transaction targets Digi Hungary, Invitel, and I TV Ltd. The acquisition is aimed to be completed by September 2021, subject to the due diligence of Digi Hungary and its subsidiaries, the signing of a sale and purchase agreement, and the necessary competition authority approvals, Digi Communications announced.

The group's announcement comes after it lost any chance of getting a 5G license in Hungary. In February, Hungary's High Court rejected Digi's court action against the Hungarian telecom regulator's decision to exclude the group from its tender for 5G licenses, G4media.ro reported.

Digi Hungary is a leading telecommunications service provider in Hungary, with 23 years of experience and a broad service portfolio covering cable TV, fixed internet and data, mobile telecommunication services, fixed-line telephony, and Direct to Home (DTH) services.

It serves more than 1.1 million subscribers nationwide and has over 2.5 million Revenue Generating Units (RGUs), as of December 31, 2020.

In 2020, the group's consolidated sales revenues in Hungary reached about EUR 200 million, and its adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 54 million.

4iG Plc. is one of the leading companies in the Hungarian IT and ICT market, playing a leading role in Hungary's knowledge-based digital economy. 4iG has been present in the field of industry and industry-independent innovative technologies for more than 25 years. 

(Photo: Radub85 | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:38
10 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
From Romania to Silicon Valley: A young Romanian entrepreneur builds on his patented posture correction technology
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic