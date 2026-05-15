Timișoara named Romania’s Destination of the Year 2026 in national competition

Timișoara, the city in the western Romania region of Banat and a holder of the European Capital of Culture title in 2023, won the grand prize and has been named the Destination of the Year 2026 at this year's competition of the same, which aims to promote local tourism.

This year’s edition of the competition saw close to 450,000 votes, and the final list of winners was based on the public’s choices, a jury evaluation, and sociological research, the organizers explained.

The award handed to Timișoara acknowledges “the city’s transformation in the last years and the way it consolidated its position as an urban destination relevant at the European level.”

“This is an award that validates the city’s work over the past few years. The year in which Timișoara held the title of European Capital of Culture marked the beginning of a steady increase in the city’s visibility and attractiveness, both for Romanians and for foreign visitors. Based on the data we have gathered, we can see that the profile of those arriving in the city has changed radically, and the share of visitors coming for business purposes is now lower than that of leisure travelers, after 15–20 years of predominantly business tourism. We now have a healthy mix of Romanian and international visitors, who come mainly for the architectural heritage and the everyday rhythm of the city with the highest quality of life in Romania,” Dominic Fritz, the mayor of Timișoara, said.

Timișoara also took the top spot in the competition’s Inspiring Cities section, where it was followed by Cluj-Napoca and Sighișoara.

In the category dedicated to Spa Resorts, Techirghiol, in Constanța county, came out first. It was followed by Borsec, in Harghita, and Călimănești-Căciulata, in Vâlcea, and Slănic Moldova, in Bacău.

The Tourist Resorts category, which aims to show that local tourism has plenty of spots that can offer complete experiences year-round, Vatra Dornei, in Suceava county, was the first placed. It was followed by Băile Felix, in Bihor, and Râșnov, in Brașov.

Bran - Moieciu - Fundata and Colinele Transilvaniei shared the first spot in the Enchanted Lands category, which highlights “tourist destinations with a strong identity, where nature, traditions, and local heritage come together to create an authentically Romanian experience.” The second and third places were occupied by Ținutul Rarăului and Clisura Dunării.

The Fairytale Villages category, which recognizes “communities that keep traditions alive and turn authenticity into a real tourism advantage,” awarded the top spot to Bârsana, in Maramureș. Ciocănești and Viscri shared the second place, while Saschiz took the third spot.

Magic Park Râșnov won first place in the Play and Adrenaline category, which looks at experiences for families, children, and fans of adventure. Complex Agrement Ariniș and Wonderland Resort Cluj-Napoca took the second and third places in this section.

The Alba Iulia Fortress was the winner in the Sanctuaries of History category, which looks at the country’s historic and cultural heritage. The Suceava Fortress and Sighișoara Citadel took the second and third places.

At the same time, the Brukenthal Museum in Sibiu was the winner in the Land of Knowledge category, dedicated to museums, education centers, and other learning venues. The Constanța Dolphinarium, Planetarium, and Natural Micro-Reserve won the second spot, while the Grigore Antipa Museum in Bucharest was the third placed.

Salina Turda took the first place in the Natural Treasures category, followed by Cheile Nerei, in Caraș-Severin county, and Vulcanii Noroioși (Mud Volcanoes), in Buzău county.

The Urban Hubs category, which looked at historic squares and public venues that shape the identities of cities, awarded the top spot to Sibiu’s Grad Square. Brașov’s Council Square came in second, while Constanța’s Casino Promenade & Tomis Tourist Port took third place.

The Constanța Casino was the winner in the Landmarks category, where the Constantin Brâncuși Ensemble in Târgu Jiu took the second spot, and the Black Church of Brașov the third.

Oradea took the top spot for Best Promotion, a category where Mamaia and Timișoara shared the second place, and the Land of the Bison placed third.

Among the special awards handed out at this edition, Orheiul Vechi was named Destination of the Year in the Republic of Moldova, while Jurilovca, in Tulcea county, received the title of Best New Entry.

(Photo: Conceptw | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com