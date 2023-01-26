Romanians turned more cautious in December, deposit/loans data reveal

In December 2022, the stock of local currency bank loans held by the population marked an increase of only 7.3% YoY, against the background of a decrease in the balance compared to November (-0.3% MoM) to below RON 147 bln (some EUR 30 bln).

Households’ borrowing has already shown signs of decline (-0.3% MoM) in October, to recover marginally in November (+0.1% MoM).

Regarding the stock of foreign currency loans to households, it marked a record annual decrease of over 10% YoY to below RON 25 bln (EUR 5 bln) at the end of December, Economica.net reported.

At the same time, the month of December marked the most important monthly increase in the stock of household deposits denominated in local currency: +6.2% YoY to some RON 179 bln (EUR 36 bln).

Thus, the households’ loans to deposits ratio calculated for the local currency, in the case of households, dropped to around 82%, down from over 83% at the end of 2021. As for the households’ deposits denominated in euros, they rose by 4.6% YoY to the equivalent of RON 124 bln.

