German group DEHN to open production facility in southern Romania

The German company DEHN, a manufacturer of electrical engineering solutions for critical infrastructure, including lightning and surge protection, as well as safety equipment, will open a production site in Piteşti, southern Romania.

The facility, the company's first in the country, will expand its capacities to serve customers in Europe. It fits seamlessly into the company's existing global production network, the company said.

"Piteşti gives us the flexibility we need to supply our customers in Europe even better," Dr Philipp Dehn, CEO of DEHN SE, said. "The plant underscores our internationalization efforts and creates future-proof jobs in the greater Bucharest area."

The production facility will be located in CTPark Pitești, where CTP will deliver a 9,500 sqm custom-built unit.

Construction will start this summer, with completion scheduled for Q2 2026. The start of production, with up to 150 employees, is expected in mid-2026.

DEHN plans to invest approximately EUR 10 million in the plant over the coming years.

While the company's production sites in Neumarkt and Mühlhausen will primarily focus on high-volume products and highly automated processes, the focus in Romania will be on customized surge protection products in smaller quantities that require a high level of manual production.

The site at CTPark Pitești, located in the village of Căteasca, Argeș county, was selected for its strategic location along the A1/E70 motorway corridor, proximity to the automotive and high-tech cluster in southern Romania, and access to a skilled workforce.

Headquartered in Neumarkt, DEHN has a portfolio of more than 4,000 products distributed in over 70 countries. The family-owned business currently employs over 2,500 people worldwide.

