Business

German group DEHN to open production facility in southern Romania

19 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The German company DEHN, a manufacturer of electrical engineering solutions for critical infrastructure, including lightning and surge protection, as well as safety equipment, will open a production site in Piteşti, southern Romania.

The facility, the company's first in the country, will expand its capacities to serve customers in Europe. It fits seamlessly into the company's existing global production network, the company said.

"Piteşti gives us the flexibility we need to supply our customers in Europe even better," Dr Philipp Dehn, CEO of DEHN SE, said. "The plant underscores our internationalization efforts and creates future-proof jobs in the greater Bucharest area."

The production facility will be located in CTPark Pitești, where CTP will deliver a 9,500 sqm custom-built unit.

Construction will start this summer, with completion scheduled for Q2 2026. The start of production, with up to 150 employees, is expected in mid-2026.

DEHN plans to invest approximately EUR 10 million in the plant over the coming years. 

While the company's production sites in Neumarkt and Mühlhausen will primarily focus on high-volume products and highly automated processes, the focus in Romania will be on customized surge protection products in smaller quantities that require a high level of manual production.

The site at CTPark Pitești, located in the village of Căteasca, Argeș county, was selected for its strategic location along the A1/E70 motorway corridor, proximity to the automotive and high-tech cluster in southern Romania, and access to a skilled workforce.

Headquartered in Neumarkt, DEHN has a portfolio of more than 4,000 products distributed in over 70 countries. The family-owned business currently employs over 2,500 people worldwide.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Read next
Normal
Business

German group DEHN to open production facility in southern Romania

19 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The German company DEHN, a manufacturer of electrical engineering solutions for critical infrastructure, including lightning and surge protection, as well as safety equipment, will open a production site in Piteşti, southern Romania.

The facility, the company's first in the country, will expand its capacities to serve customers in Europe. It fits seamlessly into the company's existing global production network, the company said.

"Piteşti gives us the flexibility we need to supply our customers in Europe even better," Dr Philipp Dehn, CEO of DEHN SE, said. "The plant underscores our internationalization efforts and creates future-proof jobs in the greater Bucharest area."

The production facility will be located in CTPark Pitești, where CTP will deliver a 9,500 sqm custom-built unit.

Construction will start this summer, with completion scheduled for Q2 2026. The start of production, with up to 150 employees, is expected in mid-2026.

DEHN plans to invest approximately EUR 10 million in the plant over the coming years. 

While the company's production sites in Neumarkt and Mühlhausen will primarily focus on high-volume products and highly automated processes, the focus in Romania will be on customized surge protection products in smaller quantities that require a high level of manual production.

The site at CTPark Pitești, located in the village of Căteasca, Argeș county, was selected for its strategic location along the A1/E70 motorway corridor, proximity to the automotive and high-tech cluster in southern Romania, and access to a skilled workforce.

Headquartered in Neumarkt, DEHN has a portfolio of more than 4,000 products distributed in over 70 countries. The family-owned business currently employs over 2,500 people worldwide.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 June 2025
Travel
Heritage preservation meets hospitality at estate in Romania’s Transylvania
18 June 2025
Healthcare
Romanian College of Physicians currently developing legislative proposal for end-of-life care
18 June 2025
Defense
Romania to host NATO Ammunition Center of Excellence for all of Europe, minister says
18 June 2025
Business
Car parts producer Forvia closes its second unit in Romania
18 June 2025
Business
Therme Group and CVC partner for EUR 1 billion joint venture that includes wellness complex in Bucharest
17 June 2025
Travel
Buzău Land: UNESCO geopark in Eastern Romania opens additional visiting sites
16 June 2025
Diversity
Romania among EU countries with highest rates of violence against women in relationships, study shows
16 June 2025
Macro
Romania’s CA deficit up 46% y/y to 9.4% of GDP in year to April