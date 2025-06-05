Volker Raffel elected new president of Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce

Volker Raffel, CEO of E.ON Romania, has been elected as the new president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania), succeeding Andreas Lier of BASF. The announcement was made following the annual General Assembly of AHK Romania members held on Tuesday evening, June 3, where the leadership also confirmed a new board of directors.

Raffel has been an active member of the Chamber since 2021, contributing significantly to its initiatives and to the development of the Romanian-German business community, the organization said.

“I am honored and excited to be elected president of AHK Romania. Thank you for your trust. I will commit to continuing and expanding the bilateral economic relationship between Romania and Germany with responsibility and enthusiasm,” the new president said.

Raffel is the fifth president of AHK Romania, which was established in 2002. His predecessors include Karl-Josef Baum, Radu Merica, Dragoș Anastasiu, and Andreas Lier.

The General Assembly also reconfirmed Ottmar Lotz of Agrarius AG as a board member and welcomed new members Mihai Marinescu (Knauf Gips), Olga Drăguinea (Lidl Romania), Dan Lăzărescu (Bosch), and Moritz von Mecklenburg (SRT Silvirom Timber GmbH).

The newly elected AHK Romania Board of Directors is composed of:

President: Volker Raffel (E.ON Romania);

General director: Sebastian Metz;

Vice presidents: Petru Rușeț (Siemens Energy Romania), Günter Krasser (Infineon Technologies Romania);

Members: Andreas Lier (BASF), Ottmar Lotz (Agrarius AG), Nikolaus Eichert (wpd Romania), Claudia Hesselmann (Arensia Exploratory Medicine), Simona Melnic (MedicHub Media), Mihai Marinescu (Knauf Gips), Olga Drăguinea (Lidl Romania), Dan Lăzărescu (Bosch), Moritz von Mecklenburg (SRT Silvirom Timber GmbH).

The Chamber’s audit committee consists of Adriana Costea (PwC Tax Services), Bastian Heinz (Pro Credit Bank), and Costina Constantin (Stalfort & Partner).

The Romanian-German business community includes over 680 member companies, employing around 240,000 people in more than 150 sectors across the Romanian economy.

(Photo source: AHK Romania)