Business

Volker Raffel elected new president of Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce

05 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Volker Raffel, CEO of E.ON Romania, has been elected as the new president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania), succeeding Andreas Lier of BASF. The announcement was made following the annual General Assembly of AHK Romania members held on Tuesday evening, June 3, where the leadership also confirmed a new board of directors.

Raffel has been an active member of the Chamber since 2021, contributing significantly to its initiatives and to the development of the Romanian-German business community, the organization said.

“I am honored and excited to be elected president of AHK Romania. Thank you for your trust. I will commit to continuing and expanding the bilateral economic relationship between Romania and Germany with responsibility and enthusiasm,” the new president said.

Raffel is the fifth president of AHK Romania, which was established in 2002. His predecessors include Karl-Josef Baum, Radu Merica, Dragoș Anastasiu, and Andreas Lier.

The General Assembly also reconfirmed Ottmar Lotz of Agrarius AG as a board member and welcomed new members Mihai Marinescu (Knauf Gips), Olga Drăguinea (Lidl Romania), Dan Lăzărescu (Bosch), and Moritz von Mecklenburg (SRT Silvirom Timber GmbH).

The newly elected AHK Romania Board of Directors is composed of:

  • President: Volker Raffel (E.ON Romania);
  • General director: Sebastian Metz;
  • Vice presidents: Petru Rușeț (Siemens Energy Romania), Günter Krasser (Infineon Technologies Romania);
  • Members: Andreas Lier (BASF), Ottmar Lotz (Agrarius AG), Nikolaus Eichert (wpd Romania), Claudia Hesselmann (Arensia Exploratory Medicine), Simona Melnic (MedicHub Media), Mihai Marinescu (Knauf Gips), Olga Drăguinea (Lidl Romania), Dan Lăzărescu (Bosch), Moritz von Mecklenburg (SRT Silvirom Timber GmbH).

The Chamber’s audit committee consists of Adriana Costea (PwC Tax Services), Bastian Heinz (Pro Credit Bank), and Costina Constantin (Stalfort & Partner).

The Romanian-German business community includes over 680 member companies, employing around 240,000 people in more than 150 sectors across the Romanian economy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AHK Romania)

Read next
Normal
Business

Volker Raffel elected new president of Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce

05 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Volker Raffel, CEO of E.ON Romania, has been elected as the new president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania), succeeding Andreas Lier of BASF. The announcement was made following the annual General Assembly of AHK Romania members held on Tuesday evening, June 3, where the leadership also confirmed a new board of directors.

Raffel has been an active member of the Chamber since 2021, contributing significantly to its initiatives and to the development of the Romanian-German business community, the organization said.

“I am honored and excited to be elected president of AHK Romania. Thank you for your trust. I will commit to continuing and expanding the bilateral economic relationship between Romania and Germany with responsibility and enthusiasm,” the new president said.

Raffel is the fifth president of AHK Romania, which was established in 2002. His predecessors include Karl-Josef Baum, Radu Merica, Dragoș Anastasiu, and Andreas Lier.

The General Assembly also reconfirmed Ottmar Lotz of Agrarius AG as a board member and welcomed new members Mihai Marinescu (Knauf Gips), Olga Drăguinea (Lidl Romania), Dan Lăzărescu (Bosch), and Moritz von Mecklenburg (SRT Silvirom Timber GmbH).

The newly elected AHK Romania Board of Directors is composed of:

  • President: Volker Raffel (E.ON Romania);
  • General director: Sebastian Metz;
  • Vice presidents: Petru Rușeț (Siemens Energy Romania), Günter Krasser (Infineon Technologies Romania);
  • Members: Andreas Lier (BASF), Ottmar Lotz (Agrarius AG), Nikolaus Eichert (wpd Romania), Claudia Hesselmann (Arensia Exploratory Medicine), Simona Melnic (MedicHub Media), Mihai Marinescu (Knauf Gips), Olga Drăguinea (Lidl Romania), Dan Lăzărescu (Bosch), Moritz von Mecklenburg (SRT Silvirom Timber GmbH).

The Chamber’s audit committee consists of Adriana Costea (PwC Tax Services), Bastian Heinz (Pro Credit Bank), and Costina Constantin (Stalfort & Partner).

The Romanian-German business community includes over 680 member companies, employing around 240,000 people in more than 150 sectors across the Romanian economy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AHK Romania)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 June 2025
Transport
Romania’s famous mountain road Transfăgărășan reopens for summer traffic
05 June 2025
Macro
EC concludes Romania breached fiscal consolidation plan, defers disciplinary steps
05 June 2025
Justice
Parliament adopts "Romania Without Violence" law, doubling minimum penalties for assault
04 June 2025
Society
Romania launches official website for new electronic identity card
04 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan outlines fiscal priorities, foreign policy agenda in first official press conference
04 June 2025
Tech
Romania’s state-owned postal company to install crypto terminals
04 June 2025
Finance
Romania may include tax evasion in national defense strategy and use intelligence services to address it
04 June 2025
Energy
Romania launches EUR 56 mln grant scheme to support geothermal energy projects for local authorities