Culture

Classix Festival returns to Iași in March 2026 with Art & Mind concept

14 November 2025

The seventh edition of Classix Festival will be held in Iași between March 1 and 8, 2026, with the concept Art & Mind, the organizers announced. The theme "will be a call to presence, slowing down, and rediscovering the fact that behind every act of creation lies the most complex instrument of all: the human mind."

"For eight days, the festival will transform Iași into a space devoted to reflection, inspiration, and artistic dialogue, offering the public an intense and refined experience in the company of renowned international artists," reads the press release.

The first two concerts in the program of the 2026 edition have also been announced, and the tickets have been put on sale online on the festival's website. 

Thus, on March 4, the Hall of Honor at the Palace of Culture in Iași will host Love Frequencies, performed by Duo Minerva (Austria), featuring Johanna Gossner (clarinet) and Damian Keller (accordion), in a recital that "transforms love into a sonic language."

The following day, March 5, the "Mihai Eminescu" Central University Library Auditorium in Iași will host In Between, a concert performed by the Esbjerg Ensemble of Denmark, one of Europe's most acclaimed chamber music groups.

Since its debut in 2020, Classix has become one of the most important independent classical music events in Romania. Over its six editions so far, the festival has brought together more than 350 international artists from 23 countries, attracting over 30,000 spectators in concert halls and more than 365,000 online views. 

The complementary programs, Classix-in-Focus and Classix-in-Art, complete the festival's universe through interdisciplinary dialogue, exhibitions, screenings, and masterclasses. 

In 2024, the Classix universe expanded further through Classix Lab, a project dedicated to young artists and held in Iași, Suceava, and Vatra Dornei. At the same time, the Classix Concerts series carries the spirit of the festival throughout the year at the national level, through performances held in both conventional and unconventional venues.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

