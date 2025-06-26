Romanian tech group AROBS boosts US market reach with Codingscape acquisition

Romanian technology company AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS) announced the expansion of its presence in the US market through the strategic acquisition of a majority stake in technology consulting firm Codingscape.

Announced on Thursday, June 26, the deal involves AROBS acquiring 70% ownership of Codingscape, a company known for its expertise in technology consulting, custom software development, and design services for enterprise clients.

The move marks a significant step in AROBS’s international growth strategy, reinforcing its footprint in North America and enabling deeper participation in one of the world’s most dynamic technology ecosystems. At the same time, the acquisition opens new growth opportunities for Codingscape, which will gain access to European markets through AROBS’ network, client base, and operational infrastructure.

Founded in 2018 by American entrepreneurs Porter Haney, Jimmy Jacobson, Pawel Szymczykowski, and later joined by Kim Sullivan, Codingscape is a software consultancy headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It operates with a fully remote model, employing around 60 senior specialists and serving clients across diverse industries including technology, healthcare, financial services, and retail.

Codingscape’s service offerings focus heavily on AI-enabled software development, digital transformation, cloud-native development, and internal tooling, leveraging artificial intelligence to accelerate delivery and enhance product quality.

According to the official announcement, Codingscape has collaborated with clients across multiple industries, including Zappos, Twilio, Veho, Clientbook, Penny AI, and Harry Reid International Airport.

Codingscape’s leadership, including CEO Porter Haney and CTO Jimmy Jacobson, brings extensive industry experience. Haney has grown Codingscape to a 60+ person team without external funding, emphasizing a people-first leadership style. Jacobson has a deep background with companies like Overstock and Zappos and is known for his active involvement in the Las Vegas tech community.

The acquisition enables Codingscape to access European markets via AROBS’s existing network, client base, and operational resources, while maintaining its independent brand and management team, who will retain a 30% stake. The transaction, pending regulatory approvals, will see Codingscape’s financial results integrated into AROBS’s consolidated accounts.

The deal marks AROBS’s first direct acquisition in the US and is part of a broader acquisition-driven growth plan funded by a capital increase of approximately EUR 30 million completed in mid-2024. Since its listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in 2021, AROBS has completed 12 acquisitions, enhancing its service portfolio and geographic reach across Europe and the Americas.

(Photo source: Facebook/AROBS)