Romanian star David Popovici donates swimming equipment for charity campaign

Romania's swimming star David Popovici has decided to join a charity campaign and donate his world champion swimming equipment to help build a house for Florentina Filipovici, a former world vice-champion in junior rowing currently struggling with a difficult family situation.

The 17-year-old swimmer is donating the swim cap and goggles he wore at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest this year, where he made history with a double win. He claimed two gold medals at the competition in June - in the 100m and 200m freestyle races.

David Popovici thus joins the campaign of Hope and Homes for Children, which has already started building the new house for Florentina, and appeals for donations: "If I can help, I never think twice. And if the equipment I competed with at the World Championships can bring joy, safety and a little good, I donate it with all my heart. […] I invite you, those who support me and are close to me, to donate for Florentina's house this month."

Florentina Filipovici is fighting a severe illness, she is the mother of three children between the ages of 4 and 8, and currently, she has nowhere to live with her little girl and two boys. The Hope and Homes for Children Foundation has already started the construction of a 3-room house for her in the spring of this year in her native village in Suceava County. Still, additional funds are needed to complete the construction and make the house comfortable for Florentina's family.

Those who want to donate to this campaign can do so on the Galantom platform. Each donation of at least RON 25 made until August 26 automatically enters the draw for David's swim cap and goggles. The draw will take place no later than September 2.

Genpact, a supporter of Hope and Homes for Children since 2017, will double the total amount raised during this campaign within the limit of EUR 40,000.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)