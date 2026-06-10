Donation-funded pediatric campus project in Bucharest advances with start of on-site works

Preparatory works have started for the construction of the second building of the Pediatric Medical Campus being developed at Marie Curie Children's Hospital in Bucharest by the charity Dăruiește Viață. The first excavator has arrived on site this week as crews begin relocating utility networks in the hospital courtyard ahead of the main construction phase.

The initial stage of the project, scheduled to run from June to October 2026, involves relocating water, sewage, heating, medical gas, electrical, and fire safety infrastructure. The works also include the construction of an underground technical corridor and a metal platform for overhead utility crossings.

According to Dăruiește Viață, the utility relocation is a critical step that will allow the organization to move forward with the construction of a new hospital building designed to accommodate the remaining departments still operating in the hospital's older facilities.

“We are now beginning the on-site phase, with excavators, construction works, and building teams. This is an important moment for us and for everyone who chose to believe that Romania can build modern hospitals through civic involvement," said Carmen Uscatu, president of Dăruiește Viață.

The new building is part of the broader Pediatric Medical Campus project, which follows the completion of the 12,000 sqm hospital donated by the organization to Marie Curie Hospital in 2024 through its #NoiFacemUnSpital initiative. Built entirely through donations and sponsorships, the facility houses oncology, neurosurgery, surgery, intensive care, and operating departments, as well as new pediatric radiotherapy and stem cell transplant units.

More than 5,500 children have been treated in the new hospital during its first two years of operation, according to the organization.

The future Pediatric Medical Campus will allow the relocation of the remaining hospital departments currently housed in a building dating from the late 1970s. The project aims to provide modern treatment conditions, including rooms with a maximum of two beds, private bathrooms, accommodation for parents, dedicated medical staff facilities, advanced medical equipment, research and learning spaces, and child-friendly environments.

Dăruiește Viață is developing the project in partnership with Marie Curie Hospital and Romania's Ministry of Health and continues to seek support from donors and sponsors.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release, by Banu Stefan)