Donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest starts treating first patients

The children's hospital built in Bucharest by local non-profit Dăruiește Viață with the support of more than 350,000 donors and 8,000 companies started treating the first patients. It took over the children previously hospitalized in the oncology, neurosurgery, surgery, and intensive care (ATI) departments of the Marie Curie Hospital's old building.

The transfer was made over several days, from Wednesday, April 10, until the morning of April 16. The first child moved was Andreea, aged two and a half years, and the second was Darius, aged three and a half months.

The oncology department has now moved to an entire floor of the new building, where each room has its own bathroom and a capacity of maximum of two patients, the NGO said. Ten children aged between 1 and 16 were transferred from the old ward.

Overall, the departments that have moved to the new hospital are oncology, hemato-oncology, neurosurgery, surgery, ATI, the operating theater, and imaging. In addition, Dăruiește Viață, in partnership with the Emergency Clinical Hospital for Children "Marie S. Curie," proposed to the Ministry of Health a pilot project for the operationalization of the radiotherapy department, the first department of this type in a state children's hospital.

Oana Gheorghiu, vice-president of Dăruiește Viață, said: "The relocation of patients to the hospital built by Dăruiește Viață with the support of donors and sponsors marks the end of a very complex stage in our project. It is a victory that gives meaning to every gesture, every struggle, every second of work, and every penny donated by people. It is the victory of life, hope, solidarity, and professionalism in the face of illness and the system. From now on, children's chances of recovery will increase, and the emotional impact of the disease will be lower."

The #NoiFacemUnSpital (We'reBuildingAHospital) initiative meant an investment of EUR 53 million, funds collected exclusively from donations and sponsorships. Initially planned as a three-story clinic, the project turned into a hospital with an area of 12,000 sqm, nine levels, and +140 beds. The construction started in June 2018, and in November 2023, the first building, the thermal plant, and an ozonation station were completed.

The project brings numerous firsts for the Romanian healthcare system, such as the first Department of Pediatric Radiotherapy in a public children's hospital, the first operating room built entirely of glass to reduce the risk of nosocomial infections, individual ATI rooms, rooms with two beds, with beds for parents and private bathrooms, spaces dedicated to children (playgrounds, cinema, radio studio, astronomical observatory, sports and recovery rooms), and spaces for parents and the medical staff.

Next, Dăruiește Viață has even bigger plans moving forward - to create a medical campus at the Marie Curie Hospital by adding a second building to the project. Also, it will ensure the maintenance of the new building and provide support for staff training and entertainment activities in the hospital. Thus, donations and sponsorships are still needed.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dăruiește Viață; credit: Stefan Banu)