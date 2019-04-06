Ro Insider
Study: Danube brings 4.2 tonnes of plastic into the Black Sea daily
04 June 2019
The Danube brings an estimated 4.2 tonnes of plastic debris into the Black Sea daily, or 1,533 tonnes per year, according to a survey of the Life Sciences Faculty of the University of Vienna quoted by MaiMultVerde Association.

The 2014 survey was based on measurements conducted between 2010 and 2012, on the Danube segment between Vienna and Bratislava.

MaiMultVerde publicized the data as it launched the Clean Waters (Cu apele curate) program, a call to getting involved in combating and preventing the plastic debris pollution of the Danube. The call targets the members of the communities in the Danube localities and the public authorities.  

The association held a volunteering camp between May 5 and May 31, when 100 participants gathered some 5 tonnes of plastic debris from the special protection area of Sacalin Island – Zătoane.

The program will continue with cleaning up activities on the banks of the Danube on June 5, the International Day of the Environment, and on June 29, the Day of the Danube. In between July and September, the development of the collection infrastructure, educational and community organizing activities will follow.

The activities will be carried out by volunteers and members of the communities in Tulcea, Brăila, Galați, Cernavodă, Călărași, Giurgiu, Zimnicea, Turnu Măgurele, Oltenița and Drobeta-Turnu Severin, in a partnership with the local authorities and the county school inspectorates.

(Photo courtesy of Public Adivsors)

[email protected]

