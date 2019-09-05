Island in Romania’s Danube Delta up for sale

A 6,280-sqm island located in the heart of the Danube Delta is up for sale. Matita Island is located at about 45 km from Tulcea, where the Matita and Babina Lakes meet, and has a starting price of EUR 350,000, according to the sale announcement published by Artmark Historical Estate, the real estate division of the Artmark group.

Administratively, the island belongs to the village of Chilia Veche, one of the oldest settlements of the Danube Delta. It has an elongated boomerang-like shape and features eight buildings with a built-up area of more than 1,300 sqm, namely accommodation units, a fishery, and technical and administrative buildings. Artmark Historical Estate says this is “probably the only island that can be purchased at this moment in Romania.”

According to Artmark, the island “could exploit the touristic potential and the fishermen’s interest for this part of the Delta, being ready to resume its former function as a guesthouse, with accommodation units and fishery.” More details are available here.

