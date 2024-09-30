Daniel Anghel is the new Country Managing Partner of PwC Romania as of October 1, taking over this role from Dinu Bumbăcea, who led the company for the last three years. Bumbăcea will continue within PwC Romania as Partner and Leader of the Business Consulting Department.

Daniel Anghel joined PwC Romania in 1997. In the last six years, he led the Tax and Legal Consulting Department, working on complex projects for multinational and local companies from various sectors.

He is a specialist in taxation, contributing throughout his career to legislative projects with a major impact on the business environment, both in the tax field and in other projects regarding the broader regulatory framework for the investment environment, such as the recent steps for Romania's accession to the OECD.

Anghel is constantly involved in the consultations of the business environment with government authorities, currently being the President of the Council of Foreign Investors (FIC).

A graduate in Economic Sciences from the Bucharest Academy of Economic Sciences, he holds a Professional Certificate in Management from the Open University through the London Business School and a specialization in management from INSEAD.

PwC Romania is the first large professional services company registered in Romania after 1989. Currently, the PwC Romania and Moldova team has over 800 professionals, coordinated by 26 partners, with offices in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, and Chișinău.

