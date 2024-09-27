Vitesco Technologies appoints new director for its Brașov factory

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge drive systems for sustainable mobility, appointed Sunil Mahesh Moudgalya as director for its factory in Brașov, central Romania. He replaces Raffaele Russo, who continues his career as Head of Quality Operations, Supply Chain Management & Purchasing at Schaeffler.

Sunil Mahesh Moudgalya has over 15 years of international experience in leading intercultural and multi-functional teams in India, Germany, Thailand, and China. He brings experience in research and development, project management, industrial engineering, operations, and quality, the company said.

In his last role as Head of Vitesco Technologies Operations Quality, he was instrumental in maintaining and improving quality standards across the organization.

In addition to his professional achievements, Sunil Moudgalya has been recognized for his contributions on a broader scale. In 2019, he received the prestigious China Friendship Award from the Government of China for his important volunteering activity. He is also one of the top 40 leaders under 40 years of age recognized by the IGYLF – Indo-German Young Leaders Forum for his social contribution to fostering a relationship between India and Germany.

The factory in Brașov has around 1500 employees and produces fuel pumps, Ad Blue dosing units, start-stop units, and inverters for electric and hybrid cars. It has more than 20 car brands as customers and produces more than 10 million parts per year.

The company also has engineering centers in Timișoara, Iași, and Sibiu.

