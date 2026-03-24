Romania nominates former PM Dacian Cioloș for top Francophonie role

President Nicușor Dan has nominated former prime minister Dacian Cioloș as Romania’s candidate for Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie. The announcement was made on the occasion of the International Day of La Francophonie, ahead of elections scheduled for November in Cambodia.

President Dan mentioned Romania’s strong historical and cultural ties to the Francophone world, describing the French language as an important part of the country’s identity. He said Dacian Cioloș brings extensive national and European experience, as well as strong legitimacy within the Francophone community.

“For Romania, it is essential that its representatives hold positions at the international level, actively contributing to global decision-making and strengthening the country’s profile on the international stage,” the president said.

According to him, Romania is considered a key supporter of institutional Francophonie, through political engagement, funding, and programs targeting education, research, and youth.

In his turn, Dacian Cioloș said he was honored by the nomination and pledged to promote a “modern, pragmatic, and inclusive” vision for Francophonie. He noted the need for stronger regional cooperation, support for young people, and a focus on innovation, education, and human rights, including women’s access to education.

Cioloș added that his goal is to make Francophonie “more useful, more modern and more united,” positioning it as a credible actor in a changing global landscape.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)