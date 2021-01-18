Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Dacia to launch seven-seater SUV model Grand Duster

18 January 2021
Romanian carmaker Dacia, part of French group Renault, will launch a seven-seat SUV, bigger than the Duster, in the predictable future, according to converging market sources, Profit.ro reported.

The company hasn't officially confirmed this information.

Dacia will launch the new model before the new Dacia Bigster SUV - which Renault recently as a concept.

The Grand Duster, as the seven-seater was dubbed, is said to share many elements with the new generation of Sandero and Logan that will come on the market this year.

As regards technology, Grand Duster is reportedly developed on the new CMF-B platform, shared by the new Sandero and Logan models.

Last week, Renault presented a new SUV concept called Dacia Bigster, which will be 4.6 meters long and will be launched only in 2025.

Until Bigster, however, Dacia has two more important launches to make: a replacement for the two family models Lodgy and Logan MCV and a new generation Duster.

Thus, in the next four years, Dacia will have in its portfolio three SUVs plus a crossover, Sandero Stepway. 

