Romanian car producer Dacia sees new sales record in H1 2017

Romanian car producer Dacia set a new sales record in the first half of this year, when it sold 332,845 motor vehicles, reports local Profit.ro.

The sales figure includes the cars produced in the group’s four factories in Pitesti (Romania), Tangier and Casablanca (Morocco) and Oran (Algeria).

Dacia accounted for 17.7% of the Renault group’s sales worldwide. Moreover, the Sandero, Logan, and Duster vehicles sold under the Renault brand accounted for 13% of the Renault group’s overall sales.

The volume of 332,845 vehicles is an absolute record of Dacia’s activity since its establishment. The volume went up by 11.8% compared to the first six months of 2016.

Dacia sold 310,141 cars and 22,704 commercial vehicles. Most of the Dacia sales were made in Europe, namely some 245,453 units.

Some 170,430 units were produced in the Mioveni factory in Romania in the first six months of this year.

