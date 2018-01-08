4 °C
Dacia plant in Romania sees slightly lower output

by Romania Insider
Dacia sales

Romanian car maker Automobile Dacia assembled almost 314,000 cars at its local plant in Mioveni, near Pitesti, in 2017. The output was 2% lower compared to 2016, according to a press release from the Association of Car Manufacturers in Romania – ACAROM.

Almost two thirds of the cars assembled at the Dacia plant were Duster SUVs (205,500 units), up 7% compared to 2016. The company may thus post higher financial results compared to 2016, as the Duster model is more expensive and has a higher margin.

Dacia also produced almost 41,000 Sandero units, down 20% over 2016, 35,000 Logan MCV cars, down by 10%, and 32,500 Logan sedans, also down 10%.

The car maker also produced over 45,000 semi-knocked-down kits (SKD) for Dacia cars that were shipped for assembly at Renault’s Oran plant in Algeria.

Dacia sees record sales in France in 2017

