Dacia unveils "Manifesto" concept car in Paris

Dacia continues the series of concepts and unveils Manifesto, a 3.6-meter-long off-roader designed for expeditions and which, although it will not be built in a series version, announces the brand's new vision.

Manifesto is the fifth Dacia concept, and it is the first of the series that does not announce a mass model to be later produced - but rather makes a statement.

In the past, Dacia has also presented Logan MCV, Pick-up, Duster, Bigster or Spring concepts - but all of them have resulted in or will generate new models to be produced in its factories.

"At Dacia, we like to keep it real. As we were developing and exploring new ideas, we felt we needed to push them past 3D simulations and see what they look like in real life," explained David Durand, Dacia Design Director.

Dacia has also updated its brand image this summer. Starting June, all the new Dacia cars produced have the company’s new logo, which stands for the letters DC, and the DACIA logo on the trunk and steering wheel.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Media.dacia.com)