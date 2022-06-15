Romanian car brand Dacia renews its look

Romania car manufacturer Dacia, part of the French group Renault, has updated its brand image. Starting June, all the new Dacia cars produced will have the company’s new logo, which stands for the letters DC, and the DACIA logo on the trunk and steering wheel.

Dacia unveiled the new logo last year, but, so far, it has used the old one. On this occasion, Dacia has also launched a new color for all of its models – Lichen Kaki.

The Romanian car maker currently has six models under its brand: the Duster SUV, Logan sedan, Sandero hatchback with the Sandero Stepway version, the Jogger 7-seater, and the Spring electric model.

The new Sandero, Logan and Jogger models were launched less than a year ago and the Spring is also a new addition to the Dacia range. Meanwhile, the Duster SUV has only received a facelift to match the brand’s new lines. The third generation Dacia Duster is scheduled to be released in 2023 when the new model Dacia Bigster – the Duster’s bigger brother – is also expected to come on the market.

Dacia is one of the top-selling car brands in Europe. In the first four months of this year, Dacia recorded over 134,000 new registrations in the EU, EFTA and UK, up 14.7% compared to the same period of 2021, and reached a market share of 3.7% as most of the bigger brands, including Renault, recorded significant declines, according to ACEA statistics.

(Photo source: Dacia)