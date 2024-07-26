Dacia and Ford car factories in Romania up production

Dacia and Ford produced 292,378 cars in Romania in the first six months of the year, an increase of 8.66% compared to the same period in 2023, when 269,088 units were produced, according to data published on Friday by ACAROM – the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association cited by Economedia.

Of the total, Dacia produced 169,998 units, and Ford Otosan produced 122,380 units.

In June 2024, a total of 46,032 cars were produced in Romania, an increase of 11.32% compared to June 2023, when 41,328 units were produced. Of these, 24,505 units were made at the Dacia plant in Mioveni, and 21,527 units were produced at the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova.

The two carmakers are important for Romania's exports. The Sandero model, produced by Dacia in Romania and Morocco, increased its lead over its main rival this year, the VW Golf.

Ford Otosan Romania has ground to recover this year. The company that manufactures automobiles at the Craiova plant in southern Romania showed lower results in 2023 compared to the previous year in terms of turnover.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)