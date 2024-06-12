Ford Otosan Romania shows dip in turnover due to halt in production of the EcoSport model

Ford Otosan Romania, the company that manufactures automobiles at the Craiova plant in southern Romania, has published its annual report for 2023, showing lower results compared to the previous year in terms of turnover.

The car plant in Craiova registered revenues of RON 13.6 billion (EUR 2.74 billion) in 2023 from car sales, a decrease of 1.7% compared to the previous year. The main reason is the halt in production of the EcoSport model due to the start of modernization of the production lines for the new Transit and Tourneo Courier models, according to Profit.ro.

The report also highlights the company's announced investments of about EUR 1 billion following the takeover of the plant by Otosan.

At the same time, the company's expenses, based in Craiova, decreased by EUR 275 million but remained above the revenue level, at RON 14.1 billion (EUR 2.8 billion). The plant's loss decreased compared to the previous year, to RON 15.1 million (approximately EUR 3 million), which is 38% lower than the previous year.

The number of employees at the Ford Otosan plant remained high, at 5,581 people, an increase of 20 compared to 2022.

In 2023, Ford produced 190,964 vehicles in Romania, 2.2% fewer than in 2022, due to the halt in EcoSport production. At the same time, production of the Courier cars began in the fall of last year.

Ford Romania Services sold 6,585 cars on the local market in 2023, 21.1% fewer than the previous year.

(Photo source: Ford Otosan Romania on LinkedIn)