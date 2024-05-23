Dacia’s Sandero model increases its lead over rivals in Europe

The Sandero model, produced by Dacia in Romania and Morocco, increased its lead over its main rival this year, the VW Golf.

Dacia Sandero sold 24,835 cars in April, according to preliminary figures published by Data Force, which highlight a significant increase of 37.1% for the Romanian model, with a growth of 6,724 units compared to last year's volume, according to data analyzed by Profit.ro.

Sandero's sales were 1,300 units higher than the VW Golf, which returned to the top sales positions after losing a lot of popularity in the last two years.

The following positions in the sales ranking were occupied by Renault Clio, VW T-Roc, Peugeot 208, Skoda Octavia, Toyota Yaris, VW Tiguan, Citroen C3, and Ford Puma, another model manufactured in Romania, in Craiova. The Ford Puma managed to break into the Top 10 with 14,418 units sold, after a 17.5% increase in sales.

After four months, Dacia Sandero dominates the European car market, with almost 100,000 units registered (97,021, an increase of 23.2%), 18,270 more than a year ago. The gap between the Dacia model and the next in line, the VW Golf, has widened to 12,700 units, while the gap to the Peugeot 208, in third place, is 22,000 units.

SUVs produced in Romania are no longer in the top 10 cars after four months. Ford Puma sold 58,817 units (13th place) and the Dacia Duster 56,143 units (16th place).

Tesla cars have simply disappeared from the forefront of the European car market: the Model Y sold 9,329 units in April (a decrease of 10.5%), and the Model 3 is not among the top 50 models sold. Over the four months, the Model Y saw a significant decrease of 17.4%, with a total volume of 67,975 units, almost 15,000 fewer than it sold last year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vanderwolfimages | Dreamstime.com)