RO carmaker Dacia extends lease in industrial park owned by Globalworth

Automobile Dacia, the largest Romanian car manufacturer, extended by ten years the lease contract for the 69,000 sqm occupied in Pitesti Industrial Park, a project owned by Globalworth, under the Globalworth Industrial sub-brand.

In the industrial park, located in Oarja, Arges county, Automobile Dacia has organized and implemented specific processes for after-sales logistics of car parts and accessories since 2010. The complex consists of a single–roof warehouse unit completed and leased solely to one of Groupe Renault’s largest spare parts and accessories distribution centers outside France.

Developed on a total surface of 16.2 hectares, the project has also received a Green Edge Certification.

The Automobile Dacia leasing transaction was the largest in the Globalworth Industrial portfolio in 2020. The company’s portfolio includes an area of 233,098 sqm in different regions of Romania, such as Bucharest, Timisoara, Constanta, and Pitesti.

Among the last-mile projects that consolidate the company’s logistics and industrial activities, there are Pitesti Industrial Park, Chitila Logistics Hub, Constanta Business Park, and Timisoara Industrial Park.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)