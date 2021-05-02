Romania’s biggest car factory suspends production due to semiconductor crisis

The Dacia car factory in Mioveni, Romania, has suspended its activity because of the global semiconductor crisis.

About 50-60% of the production activity and 8,000 workers are affected by this situation, labor minister Raluca Turcan said on Thursday, February 4, after a meeting with the Romanian Association of Car Manufacturers – ACAROM, News.ro reported.

The labor minister and the car industry’s representatives discussed the changes to be made to the law that allows employers to reduce the work schedule of their employees in such situations. The amendments will be sent to the Parliament, which will have the final say.

A global shortage of semiconductors has severely impacted the major car producers in recent months, including French group Renault, Dacia’s owner.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Muncii si Protectiei Sociale)