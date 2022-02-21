Carmaker Dacia to launch another electric model in 2024

Renault CEO Luca de Meo has confirmed the launch of a new Dacia electric model, probably in 2024, Economedia.ro reported.

In de Meo's presentation, it appears that 27 new models will be launched between 2022 and 2025, half of which will cover the compact segment.

De Meo's presentation also includes the launch of the Dacia B-segment electric model in 2024, to which three Renault models (one being Renault 5 electric), an Alpine and a commercial vehicle under the Renault brand will be added.

From what is known so far, the future Dacia electric model could be developed on the CMF-BEV platform of the French group, the same base used for Renault 5 and Nissan Micra electric vehicles.

According to Renault data, the CMF-BEV platform will allow the annual assembly of over 250,000 cars belonging to the Nissan, Renault, Alpine and Dacia brands.

