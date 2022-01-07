Electric model Spring from Dacia was Romania’s best-sold car in December

Despite its weak score at EuroNCAP tests, Dacia Spring electric model was the most registered car on the local market in December, according to data collected by the automobile industry association APIA. More than 1,500 units were registered last month, and for the whole of 2021, the total has exceeded 3,000 units - which places the new model in fifth place, Hotnews.ro reported.

The year 2021 ended with 6,338 registered electric cars in Romania.

The market for new cars totalled 120,000 units last year, and four of the top five models are of the Dacia group.

Logan was in first place with 13,000 units, while Dacia also sold on the local market 9,000 units of its SUV Duster and over 8,200 units of compact model Sandero.

Ford sold over 3,131 SUVs Puma produced in Craiova ended the year with 3,141 units. Dacia Spring came in fifth place with 3,068 units sold.

(Photo source: Renault)