Polish investment fund brings expat to manage its operations in Romania
08 January 2020
Polish investment fund CVI, one of the largest private debt investors in the CEE region, has named Magdalena Śniegocka to coordinate its operations in Romania, replacing Ciprian Nicolae, who launched and managed CVI’s activity in Romania between 2017 and 2019.

The fund has a number of new projects in the pipeline and plans to expand its local portfolio.

So far, CVI has financed companies such as Impact SA (a residential developer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange), One United Properties (high-end real estate developer), and Aaylex Group (the poultry producer behind the CocoRico brand). Between 2017 and 2019, CVI analyzed more than 100 projects in Romania and invested approximately EUR 60 million in debt instruments issued by Romanian companies.

“It is our mission in Romania to be the partner of choice for local entrepreneurs, supporting them with flexible private debt financing solutions. Our investments range from EUR 2 to 20 million per transaction and address a variety of financing needs, including working capital, capital expenditure, M&A activity or shareholder buyouts,” said Magdalena Śniegocka, CVI’s Investment Director, responsible for origination, execution and oversight of deals on the Romanian market.

She joined CVI at the beginning of 2018, after working for companies such as Lehman Brothers, Nomura and Polish group Kulczyk Investments.

(Photo source: the company)

