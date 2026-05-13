Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Low supply across Romania’s retail market in Q1, strong pipeline for rest of 2026

Romania’s retail market went through a contrasting first quarter in 2026 amid macroeconomic troubles, but the high street and medium-term development remain robust, according to the Romanian Retail Marketbeat Q1 2026 report published by commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

Inflation reached 9.9% in Romania at the beginning of 2026, the highest rate in the European Union, directly impacting retail sales, which declined by 5.8% in real terms. This decrease was driven by a 9.2% drop in non-food product sales and a 2.7% decrease in the consumption of food, beverages, and tobacco. However, analysts anticipate a recovery starting in the second half of the year (H2 2026), as the effects of fiscal measures stabilize, with a year-end inflation forecast of ~5%.

Nevertheless, the economic context pulled Romania’s retail market down, with few deliveries and low supply. Only one notable completion was recorded during the first three months of the year, namely M Park Titan in Bucharest (8,500 sq. m GLA), developed by M Core, the largest retail project delivered in Bucharest over the past four years.

Although the new supply was limited in Q1, there is also good news, according to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox analysts. Romania still offers significant expansion potential, having one of the lowest modern retail densities in Central and Eastern Europe, at just 253 sq. m per 1,000 inhabitants.

As such, developers continue to see a strong potential in the Romanian retail market and are investing in new projects, with more than 320,000 sq. m of retail spaces currently under construction nationwide. Approximately half of this total (~150,000 sq. m) is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026, maintaining the strong development pace seen in recent years.

Among the major projects under construction or in advanced planning stages are Rivus Cluj (142,000 sq. m), Galati Retail Park (38,300 sq. m), the extensions of Promenada Mall in Bucharest (32,000 sq. m) and Palas Iasi (25,000 sq. m), or M Park Galati (28,500 sq. m).

“Developers’ appetite for new retail projects remains unchanged, even though consumption has been under significant inflationary pressures in the first part of the year. With more than 320,000 sq. m currently under development, there is strong confidence in the long-term potential of the Romanian market, both through shopping center projects and retail parks,” said Dana Radoveneanu, Head of Retail Agency Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

radu@romania-insider.com

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