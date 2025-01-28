CTP begins work on speculative 58,000 sqm logistics project in southern Bucharest

CTP recently started the speculative construction of a warehouse with a leasable area of ​​54,000 sqm within the CTPark Bucharest South project. This is in addition to the 85,000 sqm already built and distributed in three buildings.

For the new warehouse, the developer is in advanced discussions with potential tenants for half of the building's surface area, which is to be completed at the end of this year, company representatives told Economica.net.

Companies such as BabyNeeds.ro, Sun Wave, or Autonet have warehouses in the CTPark Bucharest South park.

CTP is the largest owner of logistics and industrial spaces in the country. Last year, the company completed the acquisition of a portfolio of logistics properties from Globalworth in a transaction worth approximately EUR 170 million.

In the first nine months of 2024, CTP delivered 26,000 sqm in CTPark Bucharest West near Bucharest and 23,000 sqm in CTPark Arad West.

(Photo source: CTP)