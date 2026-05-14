CTP and Leroy Merlin expand partnership with new logistics hub near Bucharest

CTP and Leroy Merlin Romania have expanded their partnership through a new agreement for a 48,500 sqm regional distribution center at CTPark Bucharest West. The new custom-built facility is currently under construction and is expected to be delivered in February 2027.

The announcement was made during the groundbreaking ceremony for the project, located within what CTP described as Europe’s largest industrial park by planned leasable area, with nearly 1.5 million square meters.

“We worked closely with Leroy Merlin to shape a project that supports both their current operations and future growth, combining flexibility, efficiency, and long-term scalability. CTPark Bucharest West continues to prove itself as a strategic location for companies looking to optimise their supply chains and expand in Romania,” said Cristina Manea, CTP Romania Business Developer.

“This partnership will help us further optimise our logistics and fulfillment capabilities, providing the capacity and adaptability needed to maintain strong service standards and respond effectively to changing market demands,” added Ionuț Vasile, Leader Supply Chain Leroy Merlin Romania.

The new facility will include advanced technical features such as multiple loading chambers, dedicated passenger vehicle circulation areas separated from truck traffic, and upgraded fire protection systems compliant with the latest regulations.

Located near the western edge of Bucharest, CTPark Bucharest West offers direct access to the A1 motorway and proximity to subway stations, including Păcii and Preciziei. The park also includes onsite amenities such as green areas, medical facilities, a canteen, and CTP’s Clubhaus community center.

CTP is one of Europe’s largest listed developers and operators of logistics and industrial real estate, while Leroy Merlin operates one of Romania’s largest retail networks focused on construction, home improvement, decoration, and gardening products.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP)