CTP brings CTBox concept to Romania with first building in Bucharest industrial park

CTP, a leading developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties, unveiled its first CTBox building in Romania, located within the largest industrial park in Central and Eastern Europe, CTPark Bucharest West. This facility introduces an innovative concept that “has already proven successful in other international markets,” the company said.

CTBox offers plug-and-play warehouse and office spaces ready for immediate use within CTPark Bucharest West, a flagship project with a total planned lettable area of nearly 1.5 million sqm.

The concept was created to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with flexible spaces aimed at supporting their growth. Each unit, ranging from 500 to 600 square meters, integrates modern warehouse, office, and showroom spaces.

CTBox is designed not only for traditional warehousing and production but also offers versatile spaces for businesses engaged in sales activities, such as showrooms, supermarkets, and auto service centers, the developer said.

Andrei Bentea, Business Development Director at CTP Romania, said: “We are happy to announce the introduction of our new CTBox concept in Romania. This new development represents a significant step forward in our strategy to offer flexible and accessible industrial space solutions and allows us to effectively address the demand for smaller spaces. By combining small unit sizes with the benefits of a large-scale park, we are creating an ideal environment for SMEs to thrive alongside major industry players.”

The CTBox is also designed with energy-efficient materials and systems, ensuring low overall energy consumption and minimal environmental impact.

The first CTBox tenant is local retailer Profi, which has opened a new supermarket within the building.

CTPark Bucharest West spans approximately 855,000 sqm and features the Clubhaus community center, equipped with amenities such as a canteen, supermarket, amphitheater, meeting rooms, outdoor exercise facilities, and an onsite medical office.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP)