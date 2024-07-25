The Belgian developer of industrial and logistics parks, WDP, has purchased 135,000 square meters of logistics spaces and a 300,000 square meter plot of land with development potential, increasing its footprint in Romania to approximately 2 million square meters of gross leasable area (GLA). The lands and spaces are in Greater Bucharest, Constanta, and Targu Mures.

The company's latest purchases total EUR 110 million and consist of three class A warehouses developed by Globalworth in partnership with Global Vision.

This is the second sales transaction for Globalworth, which earlier this year sold other developed industrial properties. This year, WDP also bought the oldest wholesale park in the country, Expo Market Doraly.

"This transaction allows us to grow to nearly 2 million square meters of gross leasable area, with a market share of over 25%. The strategic lands in Constanța place WDP in a position for long-term growth in an area with investments in infrastructure projects totaling EUR 10 billion,” said Jeroen Biermans, Country Manager of WDP Romania.

WDP’s projects include “investments in port terminals and logistics capacities, security and NATO presence, new highways, and preparations for joining the Schengen area, strengthening its role in diversifying global trade routes with access to the Black Sea,” the company official added, cited in the press release.

PeliPartners provided full assistance to WDP throughout the transaction, from due diligence to negotiating and completing the transaction documentation. Previously, in 2022, PeliPartners assisted WDP in acquiring a logistics center with an area of 42,000 square meters in Arad, Arad Business Park.

(Photo source: Wdp.eu)