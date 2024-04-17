Romanian Tesla whistleblower still battling the corporate giant to clear her name

Engineer Cristina Balan, who worked at Tesla in the US and has battled Elon Musk and his company through the courts, is still seeking an apology a decade after she was fired.

Balan was once such a rising star at Tesla in the US that her initials were engraved on the batteries inside every Model S electric car. After she discovered a design flaw that could affect the cars’ braking in 2014, she claimed management turned hostile, and she lost her job.

She won a wrongful dismissal case but was later publicly accused by Tesla of using its resources for herself, an accusation akin to embezzlement. Court cases continued for years, despite little proof on Tesla’s side, and she is still waiting to have her case heard fully in an open court in California, according to the BBC.

Cristina Balan, who has gone through breast cancer treatment, says she is determined to prove her innocence for the sake of her son. Although she is currently in remission after being diagnosed with stage 3B breast cancer, her biggest concern is that she may not live to see her last day in court.

"I want to clear my name. I wish Elon Musk had the decency to apologize," she told journalists.

Cristina Balan grew up in Romania with a passion for cars and eventually got to work for Tesla. She became worried about carpets that were curling under some pedals - a simple but potentially deadly design flaw - and said that customers had complained. Managers dismissed her concerns, so she contacted Musk directly, as he had encouraged employees to do, according to her. Unheard, she was then fired.

