EBRD becomes shareholder of Romanian cold cuts producer Cris-Tim following successful IPO

31 October 2025

Romanian cold cuts and ready-made meals producer Cris-Tim Family Holding (BVB: CFH) announced the allocation of the shares put up for sale under the IPO at Bucharest Exchange, and the company's CEO Radu Timis Jr. announced that a broad range of institutional investors, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), became shareholders.

"Cris-Tim Family Holding is among the few companies that have managed to attract an extremely broad spectrum of institutional investors from Romania, as well as a prestigious international investor, the EBRD. So far, we have gained the trust of consumers through our products, and now the same consumers, either directly or through institutional funds, are choosing to place their investments in the company," said Radu Timis Jr.

According to the note sent to investors at Bucharest Exchange, where the company's shares will be traded, 26.5 million shares were already allocated, and 1.3 million shares are set aside for potentially being sold during the first 30 days after the listing (sura-allocation tranche). Out of the shares already allocated, 5.3 million shares were given to individual investors for RON 16.5, with early subscribers being given a 5% discount, and 22.5 million shares were given to institutional investors. 

Ziarul Financiar calculated that Cris-Tim issued only 5.6 million new shares compared to an initial cap of 6.2 million shares announced initially. The publication also calculated a 34.5% free float for the company, including the 1.3 million supra-allocation tranche, which results in a total number of shares (post-IPO) of 80.6 million.

At the benchmark price of RON 16.5, Cris-Tim's market capitalisation is RON 1.33 billion (EUR 260 million).

In 2024, the company reported revenues of RON 1.12 billion, EBITDA of RON 166.8 million, and a net profit of RON 84.7 million (EUR 17 million). In the first half of 2025, net profit advanced by 29% y/y, to RON 47.5 million, on the back of an increase of over 12% in EBITDA.

For the period 2025–2030, Cris-Tim has planned total investments of RON 890 million. Part of the investment program is financed through the government grant scheme  Investalim, managed by the Agency for Financing Rural Investments, and aims to expand and modernise existing factories.

In addition to organic development, the company is also considering acquisitions to consolidate its position in the market and diversify its product portfolio.

(Photo source: Cristina Ionescu/Dreamstime.com)

