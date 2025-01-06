Romanian ruling coalition's presidential candidate steps back

Former Liberal (PNL) president Crin Antonescu declared his presidential candidacy "unilaterally suspended."

Antonescu had accepted to run for president after the proposal of the ruling coalition formed by the Liberals (PNL), Social Democrats (PSD), the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), and the minorities' group in Parliament.

Antonescu confirmed his commitment to running in the presidential elections but said that the four political leaders who proposed the candidacy did not have their parties' endorsement for this proposal.

Antonescu also asked the ruling coalition to provide all the necessary clarifications regarding the past presidential electoral process, specifically about the reasons that led to the cancellation of the electoral process. Romania's Constitutional Court invalidated the elections a couple of days before the second round, where ultra-nationalist candidate Clin Georgescu was supposed to face reformist candidate Elena Lasconi (USR).

Thirdly, Antonescu urged the ruling coalition to come up with a new electoral calendar.

"Firstly, a calendar for the presidential elections has not been announced, which affects not only me but[...] the entire society.

Secondly, many PSD and PNL representatives publicly say that this [my] candidacy is a scenario [or many others], that it has not been decided – and this is an issue that I believe must be settled as seriously and quickly as possible. From this moment on, I put my candidacy on hold until these things are settled," Antonescu said, speaking for Antrena 3.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

