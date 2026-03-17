Southern Romania: Craiova to open Easter Fair on April 3

The Easter Fair in the southern Romanian city of Craiova is set to open on April 3. Located in the Romanescu Park, the fair will have holograms, magical lighting, and decorated cottages.

According to the municipality, the fair, which will be open until May 3, was designed as an explosion of joy, colors, and cheerfulness, and promises a multisensory experience for all ages. This year’s theme is Fairy Tales - The World of Stories.

“Visitors can discover this year castles and scenes from the most famous fairy tales, cottages redecorated in pastel colors by local artists, fountains on the lake, concerts, religious scenes, and at night, holograms and spectacular lights. Stilted characters, giant puppets, children dressed as fairy tale characters, visual shows, and local or national artists will create fascinating moments from the very first evening of the Easter Fair in Craiova,” stated the representatives of Craiova City Hall, cited by G4Media.

Visitors to the fair will also be able to ride the Easter train and the Party Bus, which will tour the most beautiful tourist attractions in Craiova. The Foșior area, Bibescu House, or the Enchanted Castle, in turn, are the central points of the fair.

Orthodox Easter is celebrated this year on Sunday, April 12, while Roman Catholics will celebrate a week earlier, on April 5.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: craiovalive.ro)