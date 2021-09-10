COVID-19 travel: Bulgaria, Norway, Lithuania join Romania’s red list

Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on September 9 the list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate. The new list is valid starting September 12, at 00:00.

Several countries/territories were moved to the red travel list, namely Bulgaria, Norway, Lithuania, Slovenia, Bermuda, Sri Lanka, and Guernsey, according to Digi24.

Meanwhile, countries such as Portugal, Libya, Lebanon, Tunisia, Mauritius, Monaco, and Iceland were moved from the red to the yellow list following a decrease in the COVID-19 incidence rate.

At the same time, countries such as Germany, Croatia, and Latvia also joined the yellow list, but due to an increase in infection cases. They were previously rated as green countries.

The United Arab Emirates, Gibraltar and Honduras are now on the green list.

The updated lists are available here.

Bulgaria also revised its entry requirements for Romanians beginning September 1.

(Photo source: Trazvan/Dreamstime.com)