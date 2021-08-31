Covid-19: Bulgaria revises entry requirements for Romanians, Spain adds Bucharest, Ilfov to risk list

Bulgaria, a popular tourism destination for many Romanians, and Spain, where a large community of Romanians live, have revised their entry requirements for Romanian citizens.

Starting September 1, Romanian citizens arriving from Romania to Bulgaria need to show, besides their travel documents, one of the following: the EU Covid-19 certificate showing the holder is vaccinated against Covid-19 or a similar document including the same info as the EU certificate; the EU Covid-19 certificate showing the holder recovered from Covid-19 or a similar document including the same info as the EU certificate; the EU Covid-19 certificate showing the holder tested negative or a similar document including the same info as the EU certificate.

Among those exempt from the requirement to show the EU Covid-19 certificate are those who transit Bulgaria, if they leave the country’s territory quickly, and children younger than 12, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) explained.

Starting August 30, travelers arriving from Bucharest or Ilfov county in Spain, via air or ferry routes, need to show the EU Covid-19 certificate showing the holder is vaccinated, recovered from the illness or tested negative for Covid-19, the Romanian Embassy in Spain announced. They also need to fill in the electronic form in the Spain Travel Health app or available at www.spth.gob.es.

The requirement comes as Spain placed Bucharest and Ilfov county on its list of risk countries/areas. The list is revised every seven days.

Children younger than 12 are exempt from the requirement of showing the EU certificate, but an adult needs to fill in the health control form for them. Travelers arriving from other areas of Romania have to comply with the previous requirements and fill in the health control form.

More about the entry requirements for Spain here and here. The risk list is available here.

