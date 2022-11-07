Bucharest Court rejects request for Nordis real estate developer insolvency

A judge from the Bucharest Court rejected, on November 4, the insolvency requests filed against real estate developer Nordis Management by some of its customers. The decision can be appealed, according to G4media.ro.

The insolvency procedure was initiated in May by Weststar Real Estate, as Nordis failed to pay back in time the money already collected for some apartments in Nordis Mamaia complex it failed to deliver.

The judge rejected creditors' insolvency request because he found that some of them dropped the case after receiving their money, while in the case of others, the requests have remained without object for similar reasons.

Nordis Management and other companies in the group face other actions in court through which the creditors attempt to recover their claims.

(Photo source: Nordis)