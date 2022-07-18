Nordis Group begins delivery of apartments in Nordis Mamaia project

Nordis Group, the Romanian developer with a focus on 5-star hotel and residential complexes, started the process of delivering the apartments within the Nordis Mamaia project last week, when 50 units were handed over to owners.

Under the contract, the buyers will benefit from a yield of 7% per year for their investments, generated by the renting of their properties and guaranteed by Nordis Group under a 30-year contract.

Nordis Group also guarantees the buyers “a free EUR 2,000 vacation” [in their own apartments] and promises a sharp increase in the market value of the properties, by some 40%.

The developer expects to sign the contracts for the sale of up to 1,000 apartments, both in the residential and in the hotel sections of the project, by the end of the year.

Nordis Mamaia project started in May 2019, with the target of building two iconic buildings in the northern part of Mamaia resort.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

