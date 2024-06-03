Council of Europe Development Bank finances new 300-bed hospital in Bucharest’s District 6

The Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) and Bucharest's District 6 City Hall signed a EUR 72.9 million loan agreement, backed by the InvestEU Fund, for the construction of a new public hospital with over 300 beds. The agreement was signed by District 6 mayor Ciprian Ciucu and CEB Vice-Governor for Target Group Countries Tomáš Boček on May 31.

The construction of the new hospital is expected to last three years, with a total budget of EUR 145.8 million.

"The CEB loan will also be bolstered by an InvestEU Advisory Hub grant, in the amount of EUR 1.8 million, to fund the project management expenses during the preparatory and design phase so as to ensure adherence to best practices," the bank said.

The new medical facility is the first public hospital of this size to be developed by a municipality in Romania and the first public general hospital built in Bucharest by a local public authority in the last 45 years, the same source said.

Mayor Ciprian Ciucu said: "We have the land, we've already buried the utility networks, so the construction site has somehow begun. Now, it also has funding! A project becomes serious when it has funding; otherwise, it is just an idea, an intention."

The hospital will have over 300 beds, encompassing eight wards, eight operating rooms, seven birthing rooms, and a top-tier emergency department.

Medical services will focus on minimally invasive procedures and treating patients in outpatient care, when possible, to avoid unnecessary hospitalization. This offering of outpatient services will be complemented by inpatient services in the identified areas, such as surgery, neonatology, gynecology-obstetrics, cardiology, internal medicine, neurology, and intensive care.

(Photo source: Coebank.org)