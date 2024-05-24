New donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest opens astronomical observatory on its roof

The astronomical observatory on the roof of the children's hospital built from donations by local non-profit Dăruiește Viață in Bucharest was recently inaugurated. Twelve children between the ages of 3 and 14 watched the stars for the first time this week.

The children are hospitalized in the oncology, neurosurgery, and surgery wards recently transferred to the new medical facility from Marie Curie Hospital's old building, but also in the wards that remained in the current Marie Curie hospital, such as nephrology.

In addition to looking at the stars, the children also went on a journey through the universe right inside the hospital, in the cinema, with the help of a mobile application and guided by the astronomer Adrian Șonka.

"We wanted the hospital built by #all of us, the more than 350,000 donors and more than 8,000 companies, to be a place where children can live their childhood while fighting the disease," said Carmen Uscatu, founder of Dăruiește Viață.

"The astronomical observatory on the hospital is just one of the premieres brought by the #NoiFacemUnSpital initiative, aimed at creating a more pleasant and friendly environment for hospitalized children. In addition to this, the children will have access to a radio studio, a cinema, an indoor garden and several play spaces, and a multitude of activities and workshops that Dăruiește Viață is preparing," stated founder Oana Gheorghiu.

The NoiFacemUnSpital (We'reBuildingAHospital) initiative meant an investment of EUR 53 million, funds collected exclusively from donations and sponsorships. Initially planned as a three-story clinic, the project turned into a hospital with an area of 12,000 sqm, nine levels, and 140+ beds. The construction started in June 2018, and in November 2023, the first building, the thermal plant, and an ozonation station were completed. In April this year, the new medical facility started treating the first patients.

Next, Dăruiește Viață has even bigger plans moving forward - to create a medical campus at the Marie Curie Hospital by adding a second building to the project. Also, it will ensure the maintenance of the new building and provide support for staff training and entertainment activities in the hospital. Thus, donations and sponsorships are still needed.

(Photo source: Dăruiește Viață; by Banu Stefan)