Costa Coffee will have coffee corners in MyAuchan stores

Auchan Retail Romania, the local subsidiary of French retailer Auchan, and Costa Coffee have sealed a partnership to open coffee corners in the MyAuchan stores in Petrom filling stations.

The first such coffee corner opened in Bucharest, in the Petrom station on Brasov Street. Dozens of other such spaces will be implemented during 2021, at the same time with the remodeling of Petrom stations and the integration of MyAuchan stores.

OMV Petrom and Auchan Retail Romania plan to open a chain of 400 MyAuchan stores across the country in the next five years.

Coca-Cola Romania, the leader of the local beverage industry, brought the Costa Coffee brand to the Romanian market last summer, according to Profit.ro.

Romania was thus one of the first markets in the Coca-Cola HBC group to launch Costa Coffee in 2020, and the brand will expand to all 28 of the group's markets in the next three years.

(Photo: romania.auchan.ro)

[email protected]