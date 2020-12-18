Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 08:14
Business

German group Tchibo Coffee Service gets green light to enter RO market

18 December 2020
German group Tchibo Coffee Service, which specializes in the professional supply of coffee to hotels, restaurants, cafes, pastries, offices, and hospitals, takes over the Romanian company Partner Coffee Service.

Founded and fully owned by local entrepreneur Alexe Marian, Partner Coffee Service is a coffee, tea, and food wholesaler and owns 13 coffee shops.

The deal, announced in October, has now received the approval of the Competition Council.

Partner Coffee Services has been a partner and official importer of Tchibo Coffee Service in Romania since October 2007, when it was set up. The company has ten The Coffee Shop cafes in Bucharest, one in Constanța, one in Sofia, and one in Budapest.

Last year, with about 110 employees, it had a turnover of RON 120.7 million (EUR 26 mln) and a profit of RON 9.4 mln (EUR 2 mln).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

