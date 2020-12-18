German group Tchibo Coffee Service gets green light to enter RO market

German group Tchibo Coffee Service, which specializes in the professional supply of coffee to hotels, restaurants, cafes, pastries, offices, and hospitals, takes over the Romanian company Partner Coffee Service.

Founded and fully owned by local entrepreneur Alexe Marian, Partner Coffee Service is a coffee, tea, and food wholesaler and owns 13 coffee shops.

The deal, announced in October, has now received the approval of the Competition Council.

Partner Coffee Services has been a partner and official importer of Tchibo Coffee Service in Romania since October 2007, when it was set up. The company has ten The Coffee Shop cafes in Bucharest, one in Constanța, one in Sofia, and one in Budapest.

Last year, with about 110 employees, it had a turnover of RON 120.7 million (EUR 26 mln) and a profit of RON 9.4 mln (EUR 2 mln).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)