Festivals in Cluj-Napoca join fight against Covid-19 with “solidarity tickets”
01 April 2020
The organizers of major festivals and events in the city of Cluj-Napoca, in Romania’s Transylvania region, have put up for sale “solidarity tickets,” in an attempt to help the local authorities equip hospitals with all the materials they need to fight the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), local Mediafax reported.

Some of the festivals that are part of this project are Untold, Electric Castle, Jazz in the Park and TIFF (Transilvania International Film Festival). The “solidarity tickets” are sold online at Unsingurcluj.ro.

So far, about 60 events, civic organizations, companies, universities and public administration institutions from Cluj county have joined the project, according to data on the Unsingurcluj.ro platform. Almost RON 0.5 million was raised from the sale of “solidarity tickets” in just 24 hours, according to Mediafax.

Emil Boc, the mayor of Cluj-Napoca, explained on his Facebook page that the online platform allows the public and companies to make direct donations that will then be redirected to hospitals in the county, public institutions or civic initiatives, according to their needs. The simplest method is to purchase "solidarity tickets,” which have fixed values of RON 10, RON 50 or RON 100.

“The purchase of medical equipment and materials is mainly targeted, but also the financing of some much-needed social measures during this period,” Boc said.

“Any company or organization that has already started fundraising for medical equipment, but has not yet been able to purchase it, can join the project for the money to be used,” the mayor also said.

Further details about the project are available here.

