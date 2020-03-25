Romania Insider
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of infection cases climbs to 906, 13 dead, movement restrictions come into force
25 March 2020
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infection cases in the last 24 hours (from Tuesday, March 24, at 13:00 to Wednesday, March 25, at 13:00) was 144, showing a decline compared to the previous 24 hours when 186 new cases had been recorded.

The total number of infected people since the first case was reported in Romania (February 26) has thus reached 906, according to the Strategic Communication Group.

The number of victims went up to 13 and 18 other Covid-19 patients were being treated in Intensive Care Units (ATI), 8 of whom were in serious condition, according to the same source.

Meanwhile, 86 infected people have recovered.

The number of people under institutionalized quarantine in Romania has reached over 6,000, on Wednesday, March 25. Over 96,000 people were under isolation at home.

New movement restrictions enforced

The Romanian authorities introduced new restrictions as of Wednesday, through a military ordinance issued late on Tuesday evening, after president Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that the whole country would go into quarantine.

Thus, starting Wednesday, March 25, at 12:00, citizens are forbidden to circulate outside their home/household, with the following exceptions:

a) travel in professional interest, including between home/household and the place of work and back;

b) travel to provide goods that cover the basic needs of the persons and the pets, as well as goods necessary for the professional activity;

c) travel for healthcare that cannot be postponed or performed remotely;

d) displacement for justified reasons, such as caring/accompanying the child, assistance of elderly, sick or disabled persons or death of a family member;

e) short trips, near the house/household, related to the individual physical activity of the persons (excluding any team sports activities), as well as to the needs of the pets;

f) movement for blood donation, to blood transfusion centers;

g) travel for humanitarian or voluntary purposes;

h) travel for agricultural activities;

i) displacement of agricultural producers for the marketing of agri-food products.

At the same time, the movement of persons who have reached the age of 65, outside their home/household, is allowed only in the interval 11.00-13.00, and only for the purposes mentioned above. People over 65 who are excepted from this restriction are those who have to go to work or those involved in agricultural activities.

Normal
