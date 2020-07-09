Profile picture for user sfodor
Romania adds 883 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
07 September 2020
Romania reported 883 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 95,897 on Monday, September 7, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

Separately, 239 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

Of the total cases, 40,454 patients recovered, while 12,339 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.

Thirty-three coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 3,926 since the start of the pandemic. 

Of these, one was in the 30-39 age group, two in the 50-59 age group, six in the 60-69 group, seven in the 70-79 group, and 17 were older than 80. All of them had previous medical conditions. 

At the same time, 465 coronavirus patients were admitted to intensive care units, out of 7,325 admitted to hospitals in the country.

At a national level, 1,945,738 tests were carried out by September 7, 7,247 of them in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 10,100 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 6,115 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 33,865 people were under quarantine at home, while 45 were under institutionalized quarantine.

